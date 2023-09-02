Poet-diplomat Abhay K pens Sun Anthem ahead of launch of India’s first Solar Mission Aditya-L1

New Delhi [India], September 2 : As ISRO is all set to launch its first spacecraft dedicated to studying the Sun, Aditya-L1, today, Indian poet-diplomat Abhay K has penned a Sun Anthem to immortalise the moment.

The anthem goes as follows: "Home star, you’re never too far. Lighting up our lives wherever we are. On Moon or Mars, near or far, home star, you’re never too far. Keeping us all from drifting apart in the deep dark galactic bar. Igniting the skies each day in the Orion spur of the Milky Way."

"Streaming light across the dark space. Primeval god, Universe’s glowing face. Home star, you’re never too far. Lighting up our lives wherever we are"

Aditya-L1's launch will mark a significant milestone in the country's space exploration journey.

Speaking on the occasion, Abhay K said: “Today is a historic day in India’s space odyssey as India will join a select group of countries that have their own space-based Solar Observatory with the launch of Aditya L1.”

He added: “I come from Bihar where the Sun is worshipped during Chhath puja and the idea of paying tribute to our home star came naturally to me as I have grown up taking part in Chhath festivities. Watching sunrise and sunset are two of my most cherished moments every day. Writing an anthem is the best way to immortalise a precious and pioneering moment like the launch of Aditya L1 and as a poet, I feel blessed to be able to offer my gratitude to Sun through words.

Aditya-L1 is a pioneering mission of ISRO dedicated to studying our nearest star, the Sun. The spacecraft will be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrangian point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, approximately 1.5 million kilometres from Earth.

Recently, the Indian poet-diplomat had penned a Moon Anthem ahead of the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the South Pole of the moon.

Abhay K has penned anthems on all the planets in our solar system. His "Earth Anthem" has been translated into over 150 languages spoken globally and is widely sung to celebrate Earth Day and World Environment Day each year.

The Aditya-L1 mission holds the promise of significantly advancing our understanding of the Sun's behaviour and its interactions with Earth and the space environment.

