Poet-diplomat Abhay K unveils 'Shunyata': An artistic journey into Buddhist philosophy of emptiness

New Delhi [India], September 4 : Indian poet-diplomat Abhay K has unveiled his latest artistic endeavour, 'Shunyata,' at Alliance Francaise in New Delhi.

The painting exhibition, which runs until September 10, delves into the Buddhist philosophy of Shunyata, or Emptiness.

This concept posits that understanding emptiness is crucial for liberation from suffering and the cycle of birth and death (samsara).

In an interview with ANI, Abhay K shared, "When I stared at the empty canvas, I had no clue what I was going to paint. I started by drawing a circle and filling it with paint, and it began to take form. Each new shape that emerged was mesmerising. I began to enjoy the process."

He elaborated, "These paintings are visualisations of emptiness. While forms become visible when examined closely, they disappear as one moves away, leaving behind a sense of emptiness. This aligns with the essence of the Heart Sutra: 'Form is emptiness, emptiness is form.' The forms depictedwhether gods, goddesses, mortals, immortals, plants, or animalsare all transient. They appear and then vanish, leaving emptiness as the true constant."

His translations of Kalidasa's Meghaduta and Ritusamhara from Sanskrit earned him the KLF Poetry Book of the Year Award for 2020-21. Additionally, his translation of the Magahi novel Fool Bahadur has been published by Penguin Random House, India.

Diplomat K.L. Ganju praised Abhay K.'s work, stating, "He wears many hatswriting books, editing, and more. I call him a philosopher. When you consider the concept of emptiness, you might think of zero, but his paintings offer a deeper experience. What seems like emptiness at first glance reveals profound meaning upon closer inspection."

Visitor Gayatri Sharma, a Bharatanatyam dancer, commented, "In dance, we seek stillness, which can speak volumes and lead to self-realisation. This resonates with 'Shunyata,' capturing that same sense of stillness and self-discovery. Observing these paintings allows one to uncover something new and discover oneself, which is what this exhibition represents to me."

Abhay K's artistic journey began in 2005 in Moscow, Russia. Since then, he has exhibited his work in Paris, St. Petersburg, New Delhi, Brasilia, and Antananarivo, with pieces held in private collections worldwide.

A multifaceted individual, Abhay K is not only a poet but also an editor, translator, artist, and diplomat.

His poetry collections have been featured in over a hundred literary magazines globally, and his Earth Anthem has been translated into more than 160 languages.

He received the SAARC Literary Award in 2013 and recorded his poems at the Library of Congress, Washington DC in 2018.

