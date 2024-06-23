PoGB: Abandoned school project remains useless despite major investments

Shigar [PoGB], June 23 : The people of Daso village situated in the Shigar District in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB) are currently facing a crisis as it lacks resources and basic amenities due to neglect and mismanagement of the district administration, Skardu TV a local news outlet from PoGB reported on Sunday.

The village has projects that have remained under construction for several years now, rendering them useless for the locals because of being incomplete, even when huge amounts of money were spent on building them.

Mohammad Shakir, a local leader from Daso stated, "The area we live in has all the natural resources, but because of the ignorance of the local and provincial government, Daso still lacks several basic amenities. We have lands allocated to build schools but don't have teachers, we have hospitals but don't have an adequate number of doctors we have studious students but there is no infrastructure for them to continue their studies, and we have natural streams but there is no availability of clean drinking water."

While referring to the local high school Shakir stated that the local school has been under construction for over eight years and has not been able to serve its purpose despite spending huge sums of money.

The Skardu TV report also claimed that the school has only six teachers taking care of 400 students. Shakir also mentioned that "we have been barely managing the situation, we use all the rooms in the best possible way as we are sure that the government will not divert their attention here".

Another local resident said that "the doors and windows that were installed here in this structure of the school are also not up to the mark. And that too came after several requests. Our kids are now forced to study in this situation and the conditions get worse in winter. We had gone to the education department to at least finish the work on the walls so that we at least have a basic structure to manage the education of our children. We had requested the local administration as well and tried our best to expose the current living conditions in this area but until now the major response has been witnessed."

"The land donated to the school now looks more like a pasture for animals to graze. We have also donated a ground but if we now look at it, it is more like a dumpyard and children often get injured while playing here in this playground" the resident added.

