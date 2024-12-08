PoGB activist Hassan Askari highlights 'economic crisis' endured by residents in region

Gilgit [PoGB], December 8 : Residents of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB) are enduring a harsh economic crisis, grappling with skyrocketing inflation, rising unemployment, and a lack of meaningful development. Social activist Hassan Askari has said that the inflation in the region has skyrocketed in the past two years, witnessing a rise of 400-500 per cent.

Locals have been voicing frustration over the economic exploitation they have suffered for years, with no substantial relief in sight from the government.

One of the main contributors to this rise is the frequent hike in fuel prices, which has resulted in higher transportation costs, further inflating the prices of essential goods such as food and medicine. Petrol prices have been constantly increasing.

"Even when reduced by 1-2 rupees, prices are quickly raised by 10-15 rupees. Gilgit-Baltistan has been further marginalized, with Islamabad offering no relief or progress," Askari said, emphasizing the lack of a coherent plan from the federal government to address the issue.

The situation is particularly dire in PoGB, where petrol price increases have a nearly twofold impact compared to the rest of Pakistan.

As inflation continues to soar, unemployment is adding to the region's woes. With no thriving private sector or industrial base, young people are forced to migrate in search of better opportunities elsewhere.

Askari also pointed out that only a small fraction of the population is employed in the government sector or as contractors, leaving the vast majority struggling to make ends meet.

In addition to economic difficulties, locals have claimed that they are burdened with unjust taxes while seeing no significant development in their region. The region's residents believe the Pakistani government has exploited their resources without investing in their welfare, exacerbating the sense of neglect.

The ongoing issues in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan highlight broader concerns about infrastructure and basic services, shedding light on the region's enduring challenges since its disputed occupation by Pakistan. Persistent problems such as frequent power outages, inadequate educational facilities, and high unemployment rates have fueled growing frustration and discontent among the local population.

