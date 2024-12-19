PoGB: Awami Action Committee holds protest to highlight issues faced by residents

Yasin [PoGB], December 19 : The Awami Action Committee Yasin organised a protest in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan, drawing attention to several key issues affecting the local community.

The demonstration was supported by Muhammad Ayub Shah, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the GB Council, and Muhammad Yaqoob, President of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Sub-Division Yasin, as reported by Pamir Times.

The protesters strongly criticised the government's policies, calling them exploitative and unjust, Pamir Times reported. A major point of contention was the pressure on the mill and grinding machine owners to register with authorities. The speakers argued that the registration and renewal fees were essentially a tactic to impose unnecessary taxes under the guise of official requirements.

The recent hike in commercial electricity tariffs also sparked outrage, with protesters demanding an immediate reversal of the increases. They argued that locally generated electricity should not be subject to such high charges and called for restoring previous rates.

Additionally, they demanded that the government waive outstanding bills caused by these excessive charges, reported by the Pamir Times. The speaker also condemned the education facilities in the Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan region and stated, "first-year result in colleges was zero per cent as the teachers visited and gave lectures according to their comfort."

The speakers demanded the revocation of the Land Reforms and Finance Act, claiming it to be harmful to local interests. The protestors also called for a re-tendering process for wheat dealership contracts to ensure fairness and transparency in awarding them.

Another issue raised was the imposition of taxes on new shops and building constructions under the pretext of NOC registration, which protestors deemed an undue financial burden. They also emphasized the need for a female doctor at the Civil Hospital Taus to improve healthcare services for women in the area.

The protest concluded with a commitment from the Awami Action Committee Yasin to continue their fight against policies they believe harm the local community's rights and welfare.

