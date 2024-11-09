PoGB: Bar associations decide to boycott court proceedings amid land reform act

Gilgit [PoGB], November 9 : Lawyers in Gilgit-Baltistan have united to boycott all court proceedings until November 16, protesting a controversial land reform act. This collective action involves several bar associations, including the High Court Bar Association, the Gilgit-Baltistan Bar Council, the Supreme Court Bar Association, and district bar officials.

As reported by the Pamir Times, the bar association decided to boycott the courts because the land reform act violates the fundamental rights of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan. The association termed the act unacceptable. They demanded several amendments to the proposed legislation and demanded a revised version of the law.

The lawyers have also raised concerns regarding the plots case that has been pending since 2011. Both lawyers and journalists have demanded the immediate release of the plots.

The Pamir Times reported that the associations have also demanded the implementation of the Lawyers Protection Act to provide welfare and protection to the legal community. They have also addressed the grievances of the people and demanded the government to fill vacancies in Gilgit-Baltistan courts, especially in the Supreme Appellate Court for a fast and secure judicial process.

They further demanded the eradication of baseless FIRs and criminal charges against the lawyers. They also appealed to remove their names from Schedule IV.

The association warned the government to escalate their protest if the demands are not accepted.

Recently, renowned lawyer Ashfaq Ahmad has criticised the land reform act as it is against the interests of the people, violating their basic rights. He claimed that the "bill is against natural justice" and would only benefit rich people and the government.

This boycott will remain in effect until November 16, and any violations of the boycott will result in disciplinary action, as reported by the Pamir Times.

The continuous problems in PoGB in connection with infrastructure and services have signified the violation of the basic rights of people as they are deprived of basic needs.

