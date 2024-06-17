PoGB: Darel Valley cut off after flash floods damage road connectivity

Darel [PoGB], June 17 : A sudden flash flood has wreaked havoc on Darel Valley in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan, devastating the road infrastructure and causing extensive damage to both public and private properties.

According to Pamir Times, the road, which serves as the sole lifeline connecting Darel, is severely impacted, leaving the community cut off and facing significant challenges in terms of accessibility and relief efforts.

Infrastructure in PoGB, particularly in remote areas like Darel Valley, is often inadequate and poorly equipped to withstand the impact of flash floods. Roads, bridges, and drainage systems are not always designed to handle the volume of water and debris that accompany such disasters.

This lack of resilient infrastructure exacerbates the vulnerability of local communities during times of natural calamities.

The region also faces challenges in terms of responding to emergency situations of requiring essential aid and medical assistance to those in need. Poor infrastructure hampers the timely deployment of emergency services, evacuation efforts, and delivery of relief supplies.

Over the years, there have been calls from within Pakistan to address the socio-economic and infrastructure needs of Gilgit Baltistan more effectively.

However, administrative inefficiencies and bureaucratic red tape have slowed down the implementation of infrastructure projects.

Additionally, PoJB historically has no autonomy, which affects local decision-making and resource allocation.

