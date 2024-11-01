PoGB: Doctors demand solutions as healthcare facilities deteriorate

Hunza [PoGB] November 1, : Doctors at the District Headquarters Hospital in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) have raised concerns about a critical shortage of medical staff, severely impacting patient care and services.

The facility, which serves a large population in the region, is struggling to meet the growing demand for healthcare amidst an increasing influx of patients, Pamir Times reported.

Medical professionals have noted that the staffing shortages are leading to overwhelming workloads for existing staff, resulting in burnout and compromised patient care.

"We have repeatedly discussed these issues on various platforms, but without any solutions. That's why we have gathered here today to highlight these problems once again," stated one doctor.

The report further stated that the emphasized the need for the health department to take this issue seriously, warning that if the situation is not addressed, doctors may resort to protests to bring public attention to their plight.

The district hospital faces significant challenges in recruiting and retaining qualified personnel due to inadequate salaries, lack of incentives, and challenging working conditions, which have contributed to the exodus of healthcare professionals.

Another doctor lamented, "We face questions from the public about why there are no laboratory test facilities in the hospital, forcing them to seek services at private laboratories and hospitals. Is the government asleep? The administration must take this issue seriously, as people from the entire district rely on us. One or two medical officers can't provide 24-hour services here. At times, when we cannot perform certain procedures, we've even resorted to using our salaries to compensate other doctors."

The healthcare crisis in PoGB is further complicated by inadequate infrastructure, a lack of trained medical professionals, and limited resources. Many areas lack basic healthcare facilities, and existing hospitals are often understaffed and poorly equipped.

Geographic isolation exacerbates these challenges, making access to services difficult, particularly during harsh weather conditions. Reports indicate a significant shortage of trained healthcare workers, with many professionals leaving due to the difficult working environment and limited career opportunities.

