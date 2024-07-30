PoGB: Former MLA calls for reforms amid traders' protest

Sost [PoGB], July 30 : Former MLA of the Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan Assembly, Javed Hussain brought attention to administrative and social issues during a traders' protest in Sost village.

Speaking to Pamir Times, Javed criticized the present state of affairs, emphasizing the necessity for more effective strategies and better governance to tackle these issues and improve overall conditions. He also supported the cessation of tax collection, aligning with a recent ruling by the PoGB Chief Court that declared several local taxes illegal.

Javed remarked, "The administration must abide by the court's decision. Customs officials and the regional collector are obstructing trade resumption. A commission should investigate them for having ulterior motives."

Traders from PoGB launched a sit-in protest at the NLC Dry Port in Sost, urging the enforcement of a court directive on tax exemptions for cross-border trade with China via the Khunjerab Pass. This demonstration has suspended trade operations, and traders have warned of escalating measures such as blocking the Karakoram Highway if their demands are ignored. They assert that government actions are unjustly impeding their trade and employment prospects.

Talking to Pamir Times Javed discussed the inadequate management and lack of sufficient reforms across various sectors, noting that despite numerous attempts, the outcomes had been disappointing. Hussain highlighted the need for more substantial and effective changes to resolve longstanding problems. He pointed out deficiencies in handling critical issues, which had led to public frustration. Hussain suggested that a more proactive approach was necessary to address these issues and improve conditions.

"The protest will continue. This is an important issue of Gilgit Baltistan. It will decide the future of small traders. With the support of the people, I think the matter will be solved" Javed told Pamir Times.

According to a report from Pamir Times, traders in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) initiated a protest following a writ petition by the PoGB Importer and Exporter Association. The court had issued a stay order preventing customs authorities from collecting various taxes at the Sost border station until a final decision is made.

However, traders allege that customs officers and the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) are employing delaying tactics to avoid implementing the court's order.

Taxation issues in Pakistan, particularly in regions like PoGB, are intricate and involve multiple layers. Traders often face inconsistent enforcement of tax laws across different areas, leading to confusion and disputes.

Rapid changes in tax policies further complicate matters, making it costly and challenging for traders to comply with new regulations.

Despite court rulings against certain taxes, enforcement remains a challenge due to delays and resistance from authorities. Corruption among tax officials is also a significant issue, with traders sometimes encountering demands for bribes or facilitation payments, adding to compliance difficulties and costs. Delays in processing tax documents and refunds exacerbate cash flow problems for traders, compounding their challenges in conducting business effectively.

