PoGB: Hunza power crisis protest enters second day as locals demand immediate action

Gilgit [PoGB], January 4 : The ongoing protest against the persistent power crisis in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) entered its second day in Aliabad, as local residents voiced their growing frustration over the frequent and prolonged power outages that have plagued the Hunza region for weeks, as per Pamir Times.

Protesters gathered at key intersections in Aliabad, blocking roads and expressing their dissatisfaction with the erratic electricity supply that has left homes, businesses, and public services in disarray, as reported by Pamir Times.

A protestor told Pamir Times, "People across PoGB have come together to protest against the ongoing electricity crisis. Every political party and every individual from the working sector has united in this cause. This is a longstanding issue of power cuts, and yet no steps have been taken to address it. The Electric Department has shown no interest in our problems."

The power outages, which have become increasingly frequent, are attributed to a combination of supply issues, ageing infrastructure, and an insufficient power grid. Locals argue that despite being rich in natural resources, such as hydroelectric power, the region continues to face electricity shortages.

Protest leaders are demanding immediate upgrades to the energy infrastructure and an increase in electricity supply to meet the growing demand. They are also calling for accountability from both the local government and energy authorities for the prolonged outages, which they claim have not only disrupted daily life but also hurt the local economy, Pamir Times reported.

As the protest entered its second day, there were no signs of a resolution, with many protesters vowing to continue their demonstration until their demands are met. They have warned of further protests if the situation does not improve.

One protestor added, "Every time, they make false promises, thinking they can resolve the issue easily. But this time, it won't be possible. We will continue our protest until our electricity problem is solved."

The local infrastructure in PoGB is insufficient to meet the growing electricity demand, and the limited integration with the national grid makes it challenging to import power from other regions. This issue is compounded by a lack of financial resources and investment from both the federal and regional governments, hindering the implementation of long-term solutions.

As a result, ongoing load shedding disrupts daily life, economic activities, and the vital tourism sector. Despite the potential for renewable energy sources, such as solar and micro-hydropower, progress in addressing the power shortage remains slow due to logistical and financial constraints.

