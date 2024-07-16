PoGB leader highlights major issues faced by locals over taxation, corruption

Gilgit City [PoGB], July 16 : Nawaz Khan Naji, a local leader from Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB), highlighted the various issues faced by the people of Gilgit Baltistan, suggesting crucial steps that must be initiated by the administration immediately.

In a public meeting held in Gilgit recently, Naji addressed the gathering and raised issues faced by the locals and criticised the administration for the taxation policy which is burderning the common man but profiting the elites.

During the conference, he suggested crucial steps that must be initiated by the administration immediately if locals desire improvement in the situation at PoGB, as WTV, a local news source from PoGB, reported.

While criticising the taxation policy of PoGB, the local leader revealed that several elitists in PoGB are managing to evade taxes, due to which the money is not being invested where it is desperately needed for the betterment of the people, the WTV report claimed.

Highlighting disparity in paying taxes between the common man and the elites, He said, "The huge income gap between the rich and the poor can only be reduced when the rich are properly taxed. Several organisations and individuals are using Gilgit Baltistan to convert their black money into white. There are several investments by outsiders, hence, the benefit is also flushing out of Gilgit Baltistan."

Naji added, "The people here are again left out and the resources of Gilgit are used but what benefit ultimately reaches the people? Here, only some defence officials may have benefited, but the normal people did not."

He stressed that the poor people, eventually, must be the ultimate beneficiary in the economy, and the elites who enjoy luxury must be taxed.

According to the WTV report, while addressing the issue of corruption, the menace that is currently rampant in PoGB, Naji mentioned that the biggest movement that needs to be started in PoGB, is a movement against corruption.

"If corruption continues to flourish in PoGB, then all international investments will be in vain, all will be rendered useless. Hence, we immediately need a revolt against this rampant corruption. And I believe that if corruption is not controlled, then all the investments made in POGB will be useless."

