PoGB: Locals express concern over substandard construction at Hunza Winter Sports Ground

Hunza [PoGB], December 9 : Local residents have expressed concerns over the quality of construction work at the Winter Sports Ground in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan's Hunza region, which is being developed to promote winter sports.

As reported by the Pamir Times, the residents have urged the Tourism Department to ensure the project is executed according to the approved plan, maintaining high standards for the facility. According to reports, the local people have donated 11 kanals of land for the project free of charge, hoping it would benefit the region.

In a video shared by Pamir Times, a local resident demonstrated the current state of the ground, expressing his disappointment with the construction.

"The land where the ice skating rink was supposed to be built, for which the public donated 11 kanals of land, is now being worked on during the cold weather. The construction should have started in June or July, but they began it in winter. As a result, the work is being done without proper engineering and implementation. The rink is far from the proper shape or design. The original plan had a clear layout, and the work should have followed that plan," he said.

The concerned local resident also mentioned that after speaking to the contractor, they were reassured that the work would be completed properly, but, the reality has not lived up to expectations. He added, "We want action to be taken regarding this matter. The funds have been reduced, and the work is not up to standard."

He said, "The way the rink is being constructed now, it will not be suitable for national or international competitions. If the construction does not meet the required standards, we will be forced to oppose it and demand that it be stopped."

Residents have urged authorities to ensure the project is completed as per the original design, to avoid further issues and ensure the long-term success of the Winter Sports Ground.

Corruption, lack of development and poor infrastructure conditions in PoGB are a major challenge for the region's development and daily life. Public facilities, such as schools and hospitals, are often underdeveloped or located far from remote communities, further exacerbating the quality of life for residents.

Additionally, electricity and water supply remain inconsistent, with frequent power outages and limited access to clean water in many areas. The overall lack of investment in infrastructure has slowed the region's progress, making it harder for local communities to thrive and attract tourism and investment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor