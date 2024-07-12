PoGB: Locals protest against land grabbing by mafias

Gilgit Baltistan [PoGB], July 12 : Local land owners and cattle herders in the Pakistan-Occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB) are protesting against land grabbings "orchestrated" by the Pakistan government in 2009, Pamir Times, a local media outlet reported.

The protest took place in the Kilishaye Minimerg area of the Astore district in the Pakistan-Occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB).

The protestors called out the government saying that the settlement that was given to them at that time was "nothing but a bogus document" signed by local leaders and the land mafia of PoGB.

"This is the only settlement from that era which has been signed by land mafia and local administration only this was the only document where the land was grabbed in kilometres rather than kernels, acers, and hectares, this proves how bogus this document was," a protestor said.

They also demanded that a notification must be issued by the government to cancel the same order, and the culprits be punished according to law.

Gulam Haidar Khan, the leader of a local village supported the demand and stated, "I totally support the demand, as our livelihoods depend on this decision. And we will take the matter further if the administration does not take adequate action towards our demands. We demand that the lands that were taken away by the land mafia in 2009 must be returned to our people and the administration must leave us in peace."

A similar protest was previously organized by locals from the Olding area of Skardu, as residents demanded the swift completion of reconstruction and renovation projects halted by the local administration. The public voiced frustration over the neglect of projects that have been stalled for over three years.

People from various walks of life participated in the protest, including youth, women, children, and members of the business community.

The demonstrators expressed their discontent, stating that despite raising concerns with responsible officials multiple times, they have only encountered empty promises and disregard.

They vowed to continue peaceful demonstrations until receiving written assurances and witnessed tangible improvements in Olding's conditions.

A local leader Shiaz emphasised the prolonged neglect of crucial projects, saying, "These projects are vital for our city and have been on hold for three years. Every time we've raised our concerns, we've been ignored. This time, we won't back down until our demands are met."

Regarding the severe impact of the stalled projects on infrastructure, Shiaz pointed to the dilapidated roads that have remained unchanged for years.

"Take this road, for example," he gestured towards the blocked road during the protest, "it has been in this dire condition for over three years, affecting the lifeline of our city. No one is willing to address our grievances," Shiaz said.

In addition to infrastructure woes, protesters highlighted issues such as severe load shedding during the hot summer months.

One of the protesters lamented, "Despite contributing our water resources to generate electricity at Satpara Dam, not a single watt of electricity has been provided to the people of Olding."

The local community expressed frustration over the situation, with another protester stating, "Our city resembles a graveyard due to these unfinished projects. The local administration continues to delay developmental work, promising future dates that never materialise."

