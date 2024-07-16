PoGB: Military-linked tourism initiative sparks local outcry

Gilgit [PoGB], July 16 : The Pakistan government has set up a new government-owned company tasked with developing tourism in Pakistan, but the new measure can potentially compromise the economic autonomy of the local population.

These actions follow recommendations from the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and involve establishing a state-owned enterprise aimed at developing tourism infrastructure across Pakistan.

Under this plan, a new government-owned company has been granted 120 tourism sites across various regions, including Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), through government-to-government agreements, reported Khaama Press.

However, 44 of these sites have been allocated to Green Tourism Limited, a company associated with Pakistan's military, on a 30-year lease.

This move ostensibly aims to foster sustainability and inclusiveness but has sparked significant opposition in Gilgit Baltistan.

Critics, including citizens, religious groups, and civil society organisations, fear that leasing these sites to Green Tourism Limited will exclude locals from participating in the tourism economy.

The military's involvement in this initiative has heightened concerns, given its historical influence in Pakistan's political and economic spheres.

Locals argued that the initiative undermines their economic opportunities in tourism, which was already thriving with existing private investments.

They emphasise the need for transparent and inclusive decision-making processes involving local stakeholders.

There is widespread belief among local leaders that acquiring tourist sites and public lands without local consent is unconstitutional and threatens indigenous control over resources and livelihoods.

Critics view the allocation of sites to Green Tourism Limited as exploitative and detrimental to sustainability efforts.

For instance, concerns have been raised about the leasing of Deosai Plains, disregarding previous agreements and consultations with local communities.

The initiative's impact on GB's economy, already burdened by infrastructure gaps and poverty, is seen as potentially regressive.

Social media has become a platform for widespread dissent, with protests mounting against perceived economic disenfranchisement and extractive policies.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor