PoGB: Poor road infrastructure in Skardu halts tourism, causes accidents

Skardu [PoGB], December 2 : Poor road infrastructure in the Skardu district of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan is creating serious obstacles to tourism and leading to frequent accidents.

According to Skardu TV, the Sadpara road in Skardu district, a key route in the region, is in particularly dire condition. Despite the presence of more than a hundred workers in the department responsible for road maintenance, no substantial repairs have been carried out in years.

The locals are frustrated as the issue of poor and damaged roads has been neglected by the government for decades.

One resident stated, "More than a hundred people are working in the department but no efforts are being made to improve the condition of roads. The government last repaired the road 25 years ago, but after 1-2 years, it was in worse condition".

Another resident highlighted, "We urge the government to take immediate action to repair the roads rather than spending large sums on salaries for secretaries".

Tourism has also been severely impacted by the deteriorating roads. "The tourism industry has been halted because of the road conditions. The constant flow of rocks from the mountains damages the road further, making it dangerous for travel," said another resident.

Skardu TV reported that the road, which is popular among tourists from around the world, is often used by motorbikes, with around 300 bikes passing through it each week. However, the poor condition of the road makes it risky for everyone, particularly women and children, who frequently fall while travelling.

Despite the road's importance, the government has shown little interest in addressing the issue. Locals and tourists alike are frustrated by the lack of action, and many are calling for urgent repairs. "I don't even remember the last time the road was repaired. We are losing tourists because of the poor infrastructure," another resident stated.

The residents are now appealing to the government to prioritize road repairs to not only improve safety but also to revive tourism and support the local economy. With no improvements in sight, the people of Sadpara and the larger Gilgit-Baltistan region continue to suffer the consequences of governmental inaction.

