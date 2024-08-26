PoGB: Protests erupt over alleged baseless terrorism Charges; locals demand govt intervention

Gilgit [PoGB], August 26 : People in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan have been frustrated over what they perceive as baseless terrorism charges against them. This discontent has sparked widespread protests, with locals actively voicing their anger and dissatisfaction with the local administration.

During these protests, the people raised slogans that reflected deep-seated grievances and a sense of injustice, highlighting the tension between the community and the authorities.

In a video posted by WTV, protesters at Chilas market were seen raising slogans against what they call "ATS culture."

One of the protesters said, "If they don't take back the ATS cases against our people, then they will have to see what we can do. We are ready to die, and whatever it costs, we will make sure that our people are soon released from jail. Shame on the Pakistani government for filing false cases against our people. We request the government to intervene in this matter and release our people immediately."

Another protester added, "The people who are filing cases against us are from Punjab and Sindh. The administration in the region is behind sending these people over here." The protesters urged residents to join the demonstrations.

Historically, Punjab has had a significant presence in Pakistan's military and bureaucracy due to its large population and historical factors. It contributes a substantial proportion of military officers and enlisted personnel, with major training and recruitment centres located in the province.

Punjab also holds a dominant role in the civil bureaucracy, with many senior administrative positions filled by individuals from the province.

Sindh also plays a notable role in the military and bureaucracy, with Karachi serving as a key recruitment hub and administrative centre. The province contributes significantly to both sectors, though its influence is generally less dominant compared to Punjab. Both provinces are essential in shaping Pakistan's military and administrative landscape.

The situation in Gilgit-Baltistan involves various human rights issues, including restrictions on freedom of expression, concerns about political representation, religious and ethnic discrimination, harassment of activists, and displacement related to development projects.

The region faces numerous challenges such as economic underdevelopment, political and administrative issues, social and cultural diversity, environmental concerns, and human rights violations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor