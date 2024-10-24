PoGB: Protests over Sarfaranga Cold Desert land ruling cross one-month mark

Shigar [PoGB], October 24, : The situation in the Shigar district of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan remains tense as residents continue their sit-in protest against a recent court ruling that declared the Sarfaranga Cold Desert as "khalisa sarkar" (state land), marking one month of protest, as reported by Pamir Times.

The Court's ruling on September 19 sparked strong opposition from the local residents, who assert their historical rights to the land, known as one of the highest cold deserts in the world. Protesters have been vocally demanding justice, showcasing their determination and resolve.

One protester stated, "In Sarfaranga, we have faced significant challenges for over a month. An attack on our land and homes has been carried out by the administration, which is attempting to seize control of this area. Residents, including descendants of those displaced during the wars of 1947 and 1971, have been protesting in response to this conflict. This land has been ours for centuries, yet Sinkandru Jafru has sent hundreds of goons to destroy our buildings and set them on fire. These attackers have assaulted our children and family members with stones, all while the police stood by, witnessing these atrocities and acts of barbarity without intervening."

Residents, including descendants of those displaced during the wars of 1947 and 1971, have contested ownership claims for decades. The situation escalated when authorities deployed a heavy police presence to enforce the ruling, leading to the demolition of structures built by locals on September 23. This heavy-handed approach has only fuelled the community's determination to resist.

In direct response to the demolitions, residents set up a protest camp in the Sarfaranga desert, garnering widespread support from the entire region. Women, children, and men have united in their efforts to demand the reversal of the court's decision, demonstrating their collective commitment to defending their rights.

Another protester lamented the authorities, saying, "Who should we turn to with our complaints? We reached out to our government and high command before this incident occurred, requesting that if they could not come themselves, they should send two or three government officials to intervene and help resolve the conflict. However, they denied our request, stating that it was not their responsibility. Now, we feel abandoned by our own government, left with no options. The government is treating us like a neglected stepchild, and even the police have failed to take action against those behind these acts."

