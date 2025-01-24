PoGB: Residents of Zulfiqarabad protest over power outages, demand immediate action

Gilgit [PoGB], January 24 : A month-long electricity outage in the Zulfiqarabad area of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan has sparked widespread protests, with residents, including women and children, taking to the streets to demand action from the Electricity Department, as reported by Markhor Times.

The protests have escalated, with roads being blocked as frustration mounts over the continuous lack of power, which has severely impacted daily life, Markhor Times reported.

According to residents, despite regularly paying their electricity bills, they have been without power for the past month. "We are facing immense difficulties, especially with our children's education. Exams are near, and there is no electricity to study," one frustrated resident shared. The power cuts have also disrupted household chores, with many unable to use washing machines or other essential appliances, Markhor Times reported.

Local residents blame political interference for the power shortage, claiming that electricity is being diverted to other areas, leaving Zulfiqarabad in the dark. "The government uses electricity for themselves, while we suffer. We are being ignored," another protester lamented.

Markhor Times reported that the area has experienced repeated failures of transformers. A 200 kVA transformer was initially installed but was later removed. Subsequently, a 100 kVA transformer was put in place but failed after a short period, and the latest transformer also exploded. With no permanent solution in sight, locals are struggling to cope without reliable electricity.

The protesters, who have been holding peaceful demonstrations, emphasized that electricity is a basic necessity for them and demanded immediate restoration of the power supply. "We don't have the financial means to buy solar panels or other alternatives. The government must fulfill its obligation to provide us with basic services," one resident pleaded, Markhor Times reported.

