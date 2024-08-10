PoGB residents protest against unannounced power outages, demand immediate action

Gilgit [PoGB] Aug 10: Residents of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) took to the streets, voicing their anger over unannounced power outages that have left them struggling over the past few weeks, sparking widespread frustration.

The protesters, fed up with the government's inaction, blocked roads in parts of Gilgit City, demanding immediate and effective solutions to the persistent electricity crisis, as reported by local media outlet Markhor Times.

One resident of Gilgit City expressed his anger, stating, "People are suffering in this scorching heat, and the authorities are only providing 16 to 18 megawatts of electricity. Corruption among consultants, institutions, politicians, and engineers has led to this inadequate supply. Our consumption is rising, but the input is decreasing,"

He further criticised the government for failing to address the worsening situation and called for urgent accountability measures.

"The government should summon the Chief Engineer and Secretary of the relevant institutions and ask them how much grant they need. If they say 10 or 15 crores, then they should be asked how much electricity they can provide with that grant. We also urge the government to install turbines in our rivers, which could generate the needed electricity. In Kashmir, every neighbourhood has its own turbine," he added.

Another resident highlighted the impact of the erratic power supply on daily life, especially over the past 10-15 days. "We understand that there's a power shortfall in Gilgit-Baltistan, but when the government provides a schedule, people plan their day accordingly. The inconsistent supply disrupts our routines and makes it difficult to cope."

The protest is the latest in a series of demonstrations in recent months, as residents continue to suffer from chronic energy shortages. Despite repeated appeals and protests, the local administration has taken no significant steps to resolve the issue, leaving the population in a state of frustration and despair.

This ongoing crisis raises serious concerns about the government's commitment to ensuring the well-being of its remote populations, highlighting the urgent need for sustainable solutions to Gilgit-Baltistan's energy problems.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor