PoGB: Skardu residents helpless amid ongoing electricity load shedding

Skardu [PoGB], November 7: The issue of ongoing electricity load shedding in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan has made the residents helpless as they are suffering power outages for over 22 hours a day.

Due to the electricity issue, the Skardu market was recently shut before the usual time, as reported by Skardu TV. This disrupted the economic and daily life of the residents.

A resident told Skardu TV that people have received electricity just for an hour a day. They have urged the government several times but their electricity demand is ignored by the government.

Many students expressed their grief about the shortage of electricity and said that they were not able to use Wi-Fi for their studies. The students are anxious as the exams are colliding with the electricity load shedding. The people are not able to charge their mobile phones.

The student said, "Without electricity, we can't even use Wi-Fi for Google search and online learning. It's a real struggle, especially with exams around the corner."

According to Skardu TV, residents expressed their rage and said that both business and education are hampered due to the electricity outage and they need more powerhouses for the generation of electricity. He further criticised the government for taking no action and continuously ignoring the problem of electricity.

This situation is affecting everythingbusiness, education, and daily life, a resident said, condemning the government's inaction on the issue.

Recently, locals gathered for a protest, demanding immediate action on the issue of load shedding but no action was taken by the government.

The electricity outage not only affects basic activities but also deteriorates the economic condition of local businessmen. The residents of Gilgit-Baltistan are continuously suffering from electricity shortages, educational problems and water crises. These issues have created a feeling of frustration among the people.

