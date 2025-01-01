PoGB: Skardu residents mark fifth day of protest over Parachinar crisis

Skardu [PoGB], January 1 : Protests in Skardu district of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan [PoGB] have entered their fifth consecutive day, with residents continuing to demand urgent government action to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Parachinar, located in Kurram District.

Skardu TV has reported that the protests are fueled by mounting frustration over the killing, violence, and prolonged road blockages that have severely affected the region.

Parachinar, which has been facing significant unrest, is reeling from the tragic death of over 100 children due to the lack of medical care. Skardu TV reported that the essential supply lines have been severed for months, making it nearly impossible for residents to access life-saving medicines and basic resources.

Protesters in Skardu are voicing their solidarity with the people of Parachinar, condemning the government's failure to reopen critical roads and provide relief to those suffering from violence and shortages.

"We always stand in solidarity with any movement that fights for human rights, and this time, we cannot remain silent while the people of Parachinar are dying because of road blockages and escalating violence," said one of the protest leaders, echoing the sentiments of many participants. The protestors are demanding immediate action from the government to reopen blocked roads, restore the flow of goods, and end the violence that has gripped the region for months.

The blockade has disrupted medical supplies and caused severe shortages of food and other essentials, worsening the already dire conditions. Despite the ongoing protests, the government has yet to take decisive action, leading to heightened tensions and growing anger among the local population.

With no sign of the blockade being lifted, residents of Skardu and surrounding areas are vowing to continue their protests until their demands are met. They are calling on international organizations and human rights groups to intervene, urging them to pressure the Pakistani government to address the crisis in Parachinar before more lives are lost.

As the protests stretch into their fifth day, the situation remains tense, with both the local population and protest leaders determined to push for immediate government intervention.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor