PoGB: Skardu residents protest against ongoing electricity load shedding

Gilgit [PoGB], October 17, : In Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, hundreds of residents from Skardu have expressed their frustration over ongoing electricity load shedding, which has left them feeling helpless and agitated.

In response to the worsening power outages, locals gathered for a protest, demanding immediate action from the authorities, Skardu TV reported.

One protester voiced his frustration and stated, "We are demonstrating against the administration because there has been no electricity in our area for four months. It has become incredibly difficult for us to survive without power; we can't even prepare food or ensure our children can study. Electricity comes sporadically and lasts for a very short time."

According to Skardu TV, the protest saw participation from people of all backgrounds, including youth, women, children, and business community members. The demonstrators expressed their dissatisfaction, claiming that despite raising concerns with officials multiple times, they have only encountered empty promises and indifference

Another protester added, "We feel deceived. The transformer is insufficient for our needs, and while there is a new transformer available, they refuse to provide it to us. We have visited their office three times without any resolution. Meanwhile, we continue to receive electricity bills. Who can we turn to for help? We urgently request them to address these issues."

PoGB faces significant electricity challenges, including frequent load shedding due to energy shortages.

Electricity shortages have become a particularly pressing concern, with communities frequently experiencing prolonged load shedding that disrupts daily life and economic activities. These power outages not only hinder residents' ability to conduct basic tasks but also impact local businesses, limiting their operational capacity and economic growth.

The ongoing issues in Pakistan-administered Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) underscore broader concerns regarding infrastructure and basic services, reflecting the region's longstanding challenges since its disputed occupation by Pakistan.

The persistent problems faced by the residents, including frequent power outages, inadequate educational facilities, and high unemployment rates, contribute to a growing sense of frustration and discontent among the local population.

