PoGB traders blame government apathy for dying industries

Gilgit City [PoGB], July 12 : The top members of trader associations belonging to the Pakistan Occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB) recently organized a press conference at the Gilgit Press Club, to speak against several issues that are persistently becoming a hindrance in the growth of the business sector in PoGB, WTV, a news network from PoGB reported on Wednesday.

The majority of these traders who were gathered at the press conference are dependent on China-Pakistan trade coming from across the border.

The traders complained that the Federal Board of Revenue of Pakistan (FBR) has not made any adequate policies regarding the trade. The protestors stated that they are being heavily taxed, therefore their businesses are not able to survive.

The traders also demanded a 20 per cent exemption in sales tax, income tax and land route valuation, calling it a viable and well-deserved demand.

"We will not compromise at these conditions, we have the pieces of evidence and required documents and will not refrain from reaching the court. According to the rules, we are not liable to pay income and sales taxes and we will not pay it anymore. As per the agreement between China and Pakistan, the barter of goods with goods is not taxable. And no taxes should be levied on small amounts of goods", a trader stated.

The association members also complained that PoGB has reached a point where neither can new industries enter PoGB nor the existing ones survive and sustain. Such circumstances will have an adverse result in the area's future for the area.

A top member of the business association in the press conference said, "We have raised these issues repeatedly, and we are going to raise them again. But the complaints bring us no relief. We have knowledgeable and educated people here in PoGB but no industries can survive here. Where will we employ our people's potential and solve the problems of unemployment?"

The associations blamed the government for their miseries. (ANI )

