PoGB: Traders sit-in protest on Karakoram Highway enters fourth week, blocking Pakistan-China trade

(PoGB) [Pakistan], August 11 : The ongoing sit-in on the Karakoram Highway (KKH) disrupted travel and trade between Pakistan and China via the Khunjerab Pass for the 22nd consecutive day on Sunday, as the deadlock between the government and protesters persists, Dawn reported.

A federal committee constituted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to meet on Monday to make recommendations for resolving the issue. The committee includes PoGB Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan, PoGB Chief Secretary Abrar Ahmed Mirza, PPP President Amjad Hussain Advocate, former PoGB Chief Minister and PML-N President Hafeezur Rehman, Dawn added.

Trade and travel between Pakistan and China, along with business activities at the Sost Dry Port, have remained halted for 22 days due to the protest, Dawn reported.

The sit-in, called by the Tajir Ittehad Action Committee and backed by trade organizations, government and opposition parties, and religious groups in the region, is being staged at Sost, blocking trade activities between Pakistan and China in support of protesters' demands, Dawn said.

A committee formed by PoGB Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan met the protest organisers on Friday. They discussed the issues and prepared recommendations to present to the Prime Minister's committee, Dawn noted.

The protesters have presented a two-point agenda. They demand exemption of PoGB residents from income tax, sales tax, and other federal taxes on items imported from China through the Khunjerab Pass. They also seek Customs clearance of 280 consignments stuck at Sost Dry Port for over a year under a one-time amnesty scheme, Dawn reported.

The protesters announced that they would not call off the sit-in until their demands are met.

Addressing the protest, Rehan Shah, PML-N Hunza president, said, "The people of GB have long been demanding their constitutional and legal rights." He added, "Political, religious, and trade organisations along with both government and opposition members in GB support these demands," Dawn reported.

He further stated, "GB has been deprived of constitutional and legal rights for the past seven decades."

Zahoor Karim, PPP local president, said, "The federal government should only collect taxes after giving GB representation in Pakistan's National Assembly and Senate." He stressed that the "economic murder" of PoGB residents would not be tolerated, Dawn added.

Karim also said, "The FBR has introduced policies to deprive GB people of their economic resources. Trade between Pakistan and China has been closed for a year, and goods worth billions of rupees are stuck at Sost Port some damaged by rain and others expired," Dawn reported.

Protesters said the majority of PoGB residents depend on cross-border trade between Pakistan and China through the Khunjerab Pass.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor