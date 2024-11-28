PoGB traders warn of economic fallout as snow disrupts trade at Khunjerab Pass

Gilgit [PoGB], November 28 : Traders and business owners in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB) have raised alarms over the economic impact of prolonged snow blockage at the Khunjerab Pass, a critical point on the Karakoram Highway (KKH) that links Pakistan with China.

As winter sets in, heavy snowfall has led to the closure of key sections of the KKH, disrupting trade and transportation vital for both countries, particularly under the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The Khunjerab Pass, situated at 4,693 meters (15,397 feet) above sea level, is the highest point on the KKH and plays a crucial role in the trade of essential goods, including raw materials, electronics, and machinery.

The road closure, due to snow accumulation, has resulted in severe disruptions to the smooth flow of goods between the two nations. Traders are increasingly concerned about the delays in clearing the snow and warn that prolonged disruption could have significant economic consequences.

A local trader voiced his frustration, explaining the challenges faced by drivers, "We've just crossed into Pakistan, and the roads here are in terrible shape. On the China side, the roads are clear, but here on the Pakistani side, we are facing a serious challenge. It's incredibly difficult for us to drive trucks through these conditions."

This stark contrast in road conditions on either side of the pass highlights a critical issue regarding the maintenance of infrastructure. While the roads on the Chinese side remain clear, the deteriorating state of the roads on the Pakistani side has raised concerns over infrastructure maintenance at the Khunjerab Pass.

The Khunjerab Pass is a vital lifeline for Pakistan's economy, especially for businesses that rely on the timely delivery of goods. The closure of the road due to heavy snow results in shipment delays, supply shortages, and rising transportation costs. The situation is especially dire for industries dealing with time-sensitive goods, as delays in deliveries can disrupt production lines, affecting both businesses and consumers.

Another trader added to the growing concerns about the snow-covered road, saying, "The entire road is covered in snow, and drivers are forced to navigate with great caution. There's about a foot of snow, and if an accident happens, it could have serious consequences. We don't understand why the authorities aren't taking action on this. Our trucks are struggling to move, and this needs urgent attention."

In addition to the snow-related challenges, the infrastructure around the Khunjerab Pass remains underdeveloped compared to more established trade routes. There are limited fueling stations, maintenance facilities, and no proper storage or warehouse facilities nearby.

This lack of infrastructure exacerbates delays and increases operational costs, making it even harder for drivers to transport goods efficiently.

