PoGB: Villages around Skardu struggle with severe infrastructure deficiencies, lack of medical facilities

Skardu [PoGB], August 27 : Villages surrounding Skardu city in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) have been facing severe hardships due to inadequate infrastructure and a shortage of basic facilities.

Sadpara, a village located near Satpara Lake just a few kilometres from Skardu district, is grappling with significant infrastructural issues, particularly concerning the lack of a civil dispensary. Despite numerous complaints to the authorities, residents continue to face lack of essential services, local media outlet Skardu TV reported.

Although Sadpara is situated near the picturesque Satpara Lake, a major tourist attraction in PoGB, it remains deprived of basic amenities like a dispensary, proper roads, infrastructure, and electricity.

According to the Skardu TV report, the lack of adequate medical facilities has had tragic consequences. Recently, two newborn babies in Sadpara, have died due to the lack of proper medical care, as the village lacks proper medical facilities.

A local resident said, "We have raised the issue of the civil dispensary, and it's a genuine issue. There should be three technical staff in the civil dispensary, but here there is only one person. There is no nurse or medical staff; even the Lady Health Assistant (LHV) is missing."

"There should be nine staff members, but only three come. The dispensary, which is the only one available, has been closed recently, leading to the death of two newborn babies due to the lack of proper medical facilities. We request the administration to urgently address these medical issues, and if they cannot, then at least provide one ambulance to Sadpara," the resident added.

Another local resident said that they were facing constant issues with the availability of medicine, particularly crucial ones.

"The dispenser rarely comes to the dispensary, and when they do, it is often very late, around 1 to 3 pm. I urgently request the Gilgit government to intervene in this matter," he said.

The ongoing issues in Gilgit-Baltistan underscore broader concerns about health facilities and basic services in the region, which has faced persistent difficulties since its occupation by Pakistan.

