PoGB: Weak network connectivity disrupts event and education in Hunza district

Hunza [PoGB], January 18 : Residents of Gojal Valley in Hunza district of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan have been facing significant challenges due to weak network connectivity and frequent internet disruptions. These issues not only impact daily life but have also disrupted important events and the education of local children, Pamir Times reported.

Recently, the Karakoram Winterlude Season 7 was set to take place at the ice rink in Gulmit Polo Ground, Gojal. The event, which attracts attention from across the region, was expected to be streamed live for wider audiences. However, as the event began, technical issues due to poor network coverage meant that there was no live broadcast, Pamir Times reported.

People were disappointed as the match was not accessible, despite the event being an important cultural highlight. According to the Pamir Times report, local residents expressed frustration over the situation.

"The way the event is not being covered is one thing, but our children's education is also suffering. Most of our university students live outside Gilgit, and it's difficult to reach them due to poor network coverage," said one local resident. The issue is especially concerning for students who depend on the internet for online learning and assignments. With no reliable internet connection, many students are unable to attend online classes or access necessary resources for their studies.

In addition, the residents pointed out that several mobile towers in the area are either closed or malfunctioning, worsening the situation. "There is no consistent internet service here, and our children's education is getting seriously affected," one resident lamented.

The ongoing network issues in Gojal Valley are a growing concern for both residents and local authorities. People are urging the government to take immediate action to improve internet connectivity in the region. "We need better network services not only for events like the Karakoram Winterlude but also to ensure that our children can continue their education without disruption," said one resident.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor