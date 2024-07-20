PoJK activist accuses Pakistani military of violating constitutional limits

London [UK], July 20 : Professor Sajjad Raja, Chairman of the National Equality Party for Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Ladakh (NEP-JKGBL), took to social media to criticise the Pakistani military for consistently exceeding its authority and constitutional limits.

He called for the military leadership to be held accountable in Pakistan's courts for violating its defined powers and unlawfully exercising authority against the constitution and laws.

In a post on X, Sajjad stated, "The Pakistani military has consistently overstepped its authority and constitutional limits. Therefore, the leadership of the Pakistani military should be brought before Pakistan's courts for violating its defined powers and committing the crime of unauthorised use of authority according to the constitution and law."

https://x.com/NEP_JKGBL/status/1814568935422857438?t=xdZNa8b6TAMC6Ubmv-NSKw&s=08

Highlighting the military's failures, Professor Raja emphasised its neglect of constitutional duties such as defending national borders and ensuring citizens' rights within the framework of the constitution.

He further stated, "As far as responsibilities are concerned, the Pakistani military has never fulfilled any of its constitutional duties. The duty of the military is to defend the national borders and provide facilities to the citizens within the framework of the constitution, ensuring dignity, respect, and peaceful coexistence. The Pakistani military has neither successfully defended Pakistan's geographical borders nor ensured the rights of dignity, respect, and peaceful coexistence for the people within the country."

Furthermore, Professor Raja criticised the military for its lack of allegiance to the Pakistani constitution, alleging frequent interference in national politics and suppression of peaceful protests advocating for fundamental human rights.

He accused the military of coercing and even killing civilians, thereby violating their constitutional freedoms.

The statements by Professor Sajjad Raja underscore a growing dissent against the military's role in Pakistan, urging for accountability and adherence to constitutional principles to ensure the rights and welfare of Pakistani citizens.

Sajjad issued his statement in response to the Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), emphasising the critical importance of standing united with the Pakistani army.

In a post on X, DG ISPR said, "Standing with the Pakistani army is crucial today. The decision has to be made whether to stand with the enemy or with the Pakistani army. The Pakistani army has sacrificed a lot for Pakistan and its people."

