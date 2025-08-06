PoJK activist Amjad Ayub Mirza slams Section 144 imposition in Balochistan, calls it a sign of state failure

London [UK], August 6 : Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir activist Amjad Ayub Mirza has criticised the enforcement of Section 144 across Balochistan for 15 days, a regulation that bans gatherings of more than five individuals.

He described this action as "an infringement on fundamental civil liberties" and "a blatant sign of the government's inability to suppress the rising Baloch resistance," asserting that it reveals the state's anxiety regarding the populace's demands for justice, rights, and liberty.

In a video address, Mirza remarked that this extensive prohibition demonstrates Pakistan's desperation, as attempts to silence rallies organised by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) and other human rights issues through state measures have proven ineffective. "Now, four or five individuals are not allowed to assemble anywhere. Those who do can be detained under Section 144," he stated.

He further condemned the treatment of BYC leader Mahrang Baloch, recalling her court appearance two days prior when she contested the ten-day extension of her remand.

According to Mirza, she informed the court, "Whether we cooperate or not is a matter for later, but no one has asked us for a statement or conducted an interview in the last 15 days. How can they claim we did not cooperate?" Mirza contended that the courts lacked valid reasoning to impose restrictions on Mahrang Baloch or the BYC leadership.

Referring to the demonstration in Islamabad, Mirza characterised it as "a blow to Pakistan's state establishment." He commended the bravery of the attendees, particularly women like Ayesha Baloch and other elderly protestors, stating that even a small group of them possesses more strength, enthusiasm, and determination than Pakistan's 600,000 soldiers.

"The Pakistani military lacks passion. They desert their positions in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which is essentially Pakistan's occupied Afghanistan," Mirza asserted, accusing the military of fighting solely "for the financial gains that the generals receive."

Mirza called for international action, urging Baloch and Pashtun communities around the globe to assemble outside Pakistani embassies, even in small clusters of 8 to 12 individuals, to protest the enforcement of Section 144. "This is the upcoming phase," he proclaimed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor