PoJK activist warns of threats to progressive, pro-Indian groups in Pak's illegally occupied region

Glasgow [Scotland], January 6 : Amjad Ayub Mirza, a prominent activist from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), has issued a strong warning about the rising influence of jihadi groups and the growing jihadi culture in the region. He cautioned that these groups, with the backing of certain political figures, may target progressive, liberal, and secular individuals within PoJK, particularly those who hold pro-Indian views. Mirza expressed his concern in a video message, stating, "There is a danger that by stoking jihadi culture and jihadi organisations in PoJK, they will target progressives, liberals, and especially nationalist secular elements inside PoJKthose who are considered pro-Indian and who accept the 1947 Instrument of Accession signed by Maharaja Hari Singh and the Mountbatten Governor-General of India. I hope it doesn't happen, but serious concerns remain regarding a spate of extrajudicial killings in PoJK."

He further emphasised the growing threat of extremism, stating, "Jihadi elements have infiltrated various WhatsApp groups of the Kashmiri diaspora, where they monitor, threaten, and demean those with nationalist views. These jihadis are being empowered by the PoJK Prime Minister," he said.

Mirza condemned the offer made by PoJK Prime Minister Chaudhary Anwar ul-Haq to jihadi organisations, promising to facilitate and revive jihadi culture in PoJK. He described this move as the worst kind of political opportunism. "He has completely lost his popularity after the civil disobedience movement led by the Joint Awami Action Committee," Mirza said. "He was pushed to the wall and forced to release political prisoners. After facing five to six general strikes over two years, his government's popularity plummeted. Not only has his popularity waned, but also the popularity of the slogan 'Kashmir Banega Pakistan.' Pakistan is now so hated in PoJK that you cannot raise the Pakistani flag voluntarily anywhere in PoJK," added Mirza.

Mirza pointed out that the proxy war orchestrated by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir is far from over. "It sometimes goes on the back burner, but now it seems they are bringing it to the front burner. There is a real danger that jihadi groups in PoJK and their counterparts in Jammu and Kashmir will try to form alliances and continue their terrorist activities," he warned.

Mirza further cautioned that such rhetoric could have disastrous consequences, comparing the Prime Minister's statement to hate speech and calling it an indirect incitement to genocide. "What he is saying indirectly calls for the genocide of non-Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir. The United Nations and the International Court of Justice must take notice of this. He should be removed from office immediately. He has become a political opportunist, an adventurist, using state machinery to fuel jihadi culture, which means empowering terrorist non-state actors who are hostile to India," Mirza said.

In conclusion, Mirza called for urgent international intervention, warning that Haq's dangerous actions could lead to increased violence and instability. "He is planning to empower terrorists who work against India. The situation is too dangerous, and he should be held accountable for the threats he has unleashed," Mirza said.

