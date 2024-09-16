PoJK activists criticises Pakistan's suppression of dissent in occupied region

Birmingham [UK], September 16 : Political activists from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, under the aegis of the United Kashmir's People's National Party (UKPNP), held a Kashmir conference titled "Why Reunification Matters."

At the event, Mahmood Kashmiri, Chairman of Jammu Kashmir National Independence Alliance (JKNIA), criticised Pakistan for its violent repression and tactics aimed at suppressing dissent in the region.

Further, he outlined how Pakistan has employed various methods to stifle opposition. Kashmiri traced the origins of the Kashmir issue back to Pakistan's initial occupation of the region. Talking about the historical impact of Pakistan's invasion of Jammu and Kashmir. Kashmiri stated, "On October 22, 1947, Pakistan's invasion led to the division of Jammu and Kashmir and its people. Following the invasion, tribal forces committed acts of looting and violence in the region."

Kashmiri then criticised Pakistan's response to a recent peaceful movement in PoJK advocating for rights. He said, "For the past year and a half, there has been a sustained, non-violent movement demanding rights, not charity. In response, Pakistan deployed rangers who killed three unarmed youths in Muzaffarabad during a peaceful protest. Additionally, a local police officer was killed by Pakistani security forces."

He further noted, "Despite our commitment to peaceful advocacy, our people continue to face abductions. Pakistani security agencies have kidnapped hundreds in PoJK, with only about 15 having been released so far. The fate of the remaining individuals is unknownthey could be dead or alive. It is crucial to stress that demanding rights is not a crime, yet Pakistan relentlessly targets those who do."

Kashmiri also condemned the suppression of historical and cultural expression in PoJK, stating, "In PoJK, people are forbidden from studying their own history or using regional maps. Despite extensive efforts by Pakistani agencies to stifle our movement, they have failed. Now, they are employing a new tactic: deploying clerics to issue warnings and threats against those advocating for autonomy and rights, in an attempt to incite public opposition."

He added, "According to these clerics, anyone demanding autonomy is labelled a non-believer. We refuse to be intimidated by such tactics. Recently, Pakistani agencies orchestrated a press conference where clerics were assembled to deliver derogatory remarks against us."

Emphasising the significance of social media, Mahmood Kashmiri remarked, "In the past, Pakistani media was involved in spreading propaganda, but now, with the help of social media, our messages are reaching a much broader audience. Countless young people have rallied to our cause. Despite facing force and threats, they have stood firm."

Finally highlighting the significant contributions that the region of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) makes to Pakistan's economy and infrastructure, Mahmood said, "We provide Pakistan with electricity, and they rely on our water, which they use in mills, and factories. Despite all these contributions, they still claim that PoJK cannot thrive without Pakistan."

