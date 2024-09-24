PoJK: Ad-hoc employees hold protest for permanent positions amidst growing discontent

Muzaffarabad [PoJK], September 24 : Ad-hoc government employees in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir recently staged a protest in front of the Central Press Club in Muzaffarabad, calling for the implementation of 2021 legislation that promised them permanent positions or regularisation.

The demonstrators expressed their frustration, highlighting the disparity between their situation and that of their counterparts in other parts of Pakistan, who have already been regularised.

One of the protesters expressed his frustration, stating, "It is an injustice that you employ people on an ad-hoc basis to get your work done, but do not give them permanent positions. And when it pleases you, they are laid off. What more injustice could there be? Many of us have become elderly, but we did not receive permanent positions after serving for many years."

There is considerable dissatisfaction among PoJK residents due to what they perceive as neglect from both local and national authorities. Critics have argued that both the PoJK government and Islamabad are more focused on political strategies and election campaigns rather than addressing urgent development issues. This perceived neglect exacerbates existing problems and deepens the frustration of the people.

Another protester said, "Even the court has said that legislation can be implemented by the assembly (as per its decision). Why are governments formed? They are meant to act for the welfare of the public or against them? To lay off one ad-hoc employee to accommodate another is that wise? Those who still have five years left in service should have an advertisement released, and decisions should be made based on merit."

The issue of ad-hoc employment in PoJK is a long-standing and contentious one. Contractual employees face job insecurity and often receive lower wages than permanent staff, despite performing similar duties.

PoJK grapples with a complex mix of historical issues, administrative difficulties, and socio-economic challenges that impact its current conditions. The region's intricate political status and governance problems continue to hinder its development and affect the quality of life for its residents.

