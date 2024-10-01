PoJK: Ad-hoc employees hold protest outside Central Press Club, demand permanent jobs

Muzaffarabad [PoJK], October 1 : Several ad-hoc employees from various government departments in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) have been protesting outside the Central Press Club for over a week, demanding permanent employment status. The demonstrators have accused the PoJK government of ignoring their plight for more than two decades, leaving them in a state of uncertainty and job insecurity.

Around 5,000 employees, many hired on temporary contracts since 1992, continue to serve without permanent appointments. While Pakistan's federal government has regularized numerous employees across the country, the PoJK government has failed to take similar steps, leading to widespread frustration. Protesters claimed that the government's negligence has driven many of them and their families to severe mental distress.

Manzoor Ahmed Mughal, a 56-year-old Forest Protection Officer, who has been serving for over 25 years, said, "I was appointed in 2002 after passing the civil judge exam, but despite my qualifications, the Public Service Commission has not respected my career. Competing against candidates half my age is impossible now. We have dedicated our lives to the state, and yet, we are still forced to fight for our basic rights."

Mughal's situation is emblematic of the struggles faced by thousands of ad-hoc employees in the region. "In other areas, employees have been confirmed in their roles. Why are we being treated differently?" he questioned. "This is a violation of basic human rights."

Under the leadership of Farooq Haider in 1992, some ad-hoc employees were granted permanent status, but successive governments have rolled back those decisions, leaving many in limbo.

Another protester, Raja Akhter Ali Khan, said, "We are not asking for favors; we are demanding justice. The Muslim League Noon government passed an act in 2021 to regularise our employment, yet here we are in 2024, still fighting for our rights. Committees are formed, but no real action is taken."

Despite the protests entering their seventh day, there has been little response from the PoJK government. Protesters claimed that government officials are ignoring their grievances, driving past the sit-in without addressing the issue.

Mughal urged the PoJK government to resolve the issue. "Our families are suffering, and we are being treated with contempt," he added.

The problem of ad-hoc employment in PoJK has been a long-standing issue, with temporary employees working without job security or benefits for decades. As the protests continue, there is growing discontent among the workers, who have vowed to escalate their actions if their demands are not met.

This ongoing unrest in PoJK underscores the broader governance issues in the region, with thousands of workers demanding justice for the years of service they have rendered without recognition.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor