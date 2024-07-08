PoJK councillors protest against lack of development funds, powers

Muzaffarabad [PoJK], July 8 : Councillors of local bodies in Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) recently set up protest camps in Muzaffarabad where they voiced their anger against the lack of development funds and powers promised to them by the so-called Prime Minister of PoJK, Chaudhry Anwarul Haq.

Reflecting a growing discontent among the elected officials, women councillors from across the region also participated in the sit-in.

They lament that the funds for their local bodies were supposed to be allocated to them more than 20 months ago, following local body elections held in November 2022.

The elected representatives are expressing frustration over the lack of action and broken promises. They emphasise that local issues such as infrastructure and public services fall within their remit, not the responsibilities of higher-level government officials.

A protester said, "It's been more than 1.5 years since local body elections were conducted. It was said that those who get elected in the local body election will get the funds. But you all know the current situation. Is it the work of ministers & MLAs to repair taps and sewage lines in localities? Absolutely not. It is the work of representatives of the local bodies. These are the people who can be easily reached by the public for their issues. We know who has what kind of problem in the locality, and we can solve it in a better way."

The protesting representatives have demanded immediate allocation of funds and the power to execute their responsibilities effectively.

They criticise the government for delaying the promised support and allege that the government led by Chaudhry Anwarul Haq is not serious about making the local bodies operational in the region.

Another protester said, "In PoJK, local body elections were conducted for the first time in 32 years on November 27, 2022, leading to the formation of these local bodies. But nearly 20 months later, we still haven't received any funds under Act 90 from the government of PoJK. For these past 20 months, members of the district council, councillors, and chairpersons of municipal corporations and committees have been protesting. The government has spent 8-10 months making empty promises in committees. They are not serious about making the local bodies functional or operational."

Lambasting the government over its treatment of local bodies, the protesters said their demands are not just for personal gain but for the benefit of the public.

The protesters said they are seeking the resources necessary to address the needs of their communities effectively. They add that the resources they are demanding are necessary to address the needs of their communities effectively.

People in the region have been waiting for years for a better administration that could work for their welfare and the region's development, but the apathetic attitude of the government has worsened the condition.

