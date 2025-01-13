PoJK development and governance at standstill, leaving locals in despair

Muzaffarabad [PoJK], January 13 : The political situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) has entered a period of deep stagnation, with residents voicing frustration over the ineffectiveness of the government.

According to Syed Yasir Naqvi, a local resident, the region has been in a state of political limbo for the past two years, largely due to the current Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq's leadership. "For the past two years, the political situation in PoJK has been in a stagnant state. Since the current Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq came into power, there has been a sense of unease in PoJK. The entire political system has come to a halt," Naqvi stated, emphasising the growing disillusionment among the population.

Naqvi continued by outlining the grave consequences of this political paralysis. "Ministers are limited to just schemes. People are facing various problems. Many positions remain vacant, and jobs should be filled through the Public Service Commission," he said. This breakdown in governance has left PoJK residents facing a range of unresolved issues, from inadequate healthcare to a poor education system. Naqvi also pointed out that the current government, a coalition of three or four political parties, has failed to address these challenges. He said, "The political situation in PoJK remains the same, with no solution to issues related to education or healthcare. This is because the current government is not from a single party; it consists of three or four parties, and as a result, people have become disillusioned with the politicians."

The stagnation is also evident in the region's stalled development efforts. "The development work in PoJK has been halted for the past three years. There is no money for roads. Highway roads are in the same condition as before, and contractors have pending bills amounting to crores. Neither any minister cares, nor do the secretaries have any interest," Naqvi lamented. This neglect has left vital infrastructure projects in limbo, further exacerbating the frustrations of the local population.

The PoJK government, which many see as a puppet regime, has failed to deliver tangible results or address the needs of the people. With no concrete leadership or accountability, the region's residents are left in a state of uncertainty, questioning the future of their governance and their basic rights.

