PoJK leader highlights lack of sanitation in Muzzafarabad

Muzaffarabad [PoJK], August 3 : The local administration in Muzzafarabad, Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) has currently failed to provide adequate cleanliness conditions to its citizens.

The locals claim that the municipal elections were held but the related institutions are inactive due to lack of funds, which is causing health and sanitation problems for the people.

Criticising these poor conditions, Maulana Muhammad Altaf Butt, a former candidate of the PoJK Assembly said that during the rainy season, piles of garbage are spread due to the spread of diseases and now medicines are not available in the two big hospitals of Muzaffarabad.

In his statement, Butt mentioned that "Almost all the cities of PoJK including Muzzafarabad have a sanitation department, but all these are not performing adequately because of the lack of funds from the PoJK administration. Several activists, in the past, have raised their demands for proper sanitation and the government has made some announcements but no noticeable difference can be seen on the streets."

While addressing the rapidly rising health concerns relating to cleanliness, Butt mentioned that "It is not a one-time problem for us locals. Most of the time we face a hike in the spread of diseases because of dirty surroundings, often we see drains get clogged, garbage gets collected on pavements and there is no one to address the issue. And this is more problematic during the ongoing monsoon".

"The conditions may be this bad because the administration is not paying adequate wages to the sanitation workers. And this issue of daily issues must be addressed. And the condition which is already bad goes worse when we witness erosion from the mountains and hills that surround Muzzafarabad. The improvement of these conditions is only possible if the administration ensures adequate funds for the system to function properly.

