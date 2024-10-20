PoJK leader slams ineffective bailout, price cuts amid ongoing struggles

Muzaffarabad [PoJK], October 20 : Pakistan Peoples Party Workers Shaukat Javed Mir has strongly criticised the recent reduction in electricity prices and the government's bailout package, asserting that neither has provided any real benefit to the common people.

Mir stated, "There is no benefit for common people like us. Previously, they have not done anything to address the problems faced by the poor. The bailout package provided no real assistance; the poor person is still struggling with the same prices."

He highlighted the disconnect between the government's announcements and the reality on the ground, emphasising that while the average citizen may use minimal electricity, traders benefit disproportionately from price cuts.

Mir expressed deep frustration over the perceived stagnation within the bureaucracy, stating, "The bureaucracy has become stagnant between the administration and the Pakistan government. Those who protested for the bailout package had not a single elected member of the POJK assembly or any member of the Pakistan party present at that time."

He pointed out that the absence of political representation in these protests further underscores the lack of genuine concern for the welfare of ordinary citizens.

He said, "The bailout package has not benefitted anyone; the poor are still struggling to meet their basic necessities, even with changes in petroleum prices. There is not a single place in POJK where people have experienced real benefits from this."

Mir urged the administration to reassess its strategies and prioritise the needs of the economically vulnerable.

Residents in PoJK have long accused their authorities of being mere stooges, serving only to fill Islamabad's treasuries through economic exploitation while neglecting the issues of PoJK. The region grapples with a complex mix of historical issues, administrative difficulties, and socio-economic challenges that impact its current conditions. Its intricate political status and governance problems continue to hinder development and affect the quality of life for its residents.

