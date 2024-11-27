PoJK: Local leader calls for long march over unmet development promises

Muzaffarabad [PoJK], November 27 : Shaukat Nawaz Mir, a prominent leader of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), has called for a long march in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) to protest the government's failure to deliver on promises regarding subsidies and development in the region.

Mir condemned the 'hypocrisy' of the Pakistan government, accusing it of prioritising military spending over the welfare of PoJK residents, which has led to rising economic hardships.

He emphasised that while the government claims to be facing financial constraints for cutting subsidies on essential goods such as electricity and food, it continues to allocate substantial resources to military expenditures.

"They say they have nothing left in their government treasury, yet on the other side, they are heavily investing in arms and military equipment. This is the double standard of the administration," Mir stated, highlighting the worsening economic conditions in PoJK as a result of the government's fiscal decisions.

The government's failure to follow through on key promises for PoJK's development has also been a major point of criticism. Mir and the JAAC have long been vocal about the lack of action on vital issues affecting the people of PoJK.

He pointed out that promises for providing subsidies and improving the region's socio-political agenda, which includes key demands for free education, healthcare, and the establishment of an airport, have gone unmet. "Our charter of demands is still pending. We have never deviated from it," Mir said, underlining that their stance remains consistent with the original demands, which have yet to be addressed.

In response to the ongoing inaction by the government, Mir announced plans for a long march to push for the fulfilment of these demands. The march, which will focus on securing basic services and infrastructure, will specifically call for free education, free healthcare, and the establishment of an airport in the region.

Mir revealed that the march will take place after November 23, with the exact date to be announced soon. The long march is expected to attract significant attention as it highlights the growing frustration among PoJK's residents over the government's failure to improve their living conditions and deliver on its promises of development.

The march aims to bring greater awareness to the pressing needs of the region and put pressure on the government to fulfil its obligations.

Mir's statement emphasised that the region's residents, who have been bearing the brunt of these unmet promises for years, deserve better access to essential services and infrastructure that can support their economic and social well-being.

