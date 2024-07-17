PoJK: Local leader exposes electricity billing breach by local administration

Muzaffarabad [PoJK], July 17 : Shaukat Nawaz Mir, a local leader from the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC), voiced his concerns on rising electricity bills and opposed a new notification reducing the installment period for the bills from 24 to 12 months.

Mir said that during the negotiations, it was agreed that the due bills would be paid in 24 installments and they won't accept the new notification.

"In our negotiations with the representatives of our government, it was agreed that the due bills would be paid in 24 installments. But today's notification says the bills should be paid in 12 months. We do not accept this notification as we will pay our previous bill as per the commitment; otherwise, we will not pay this bill," Mir said.

He clarified the situation further in the public message, emphasising the terms of the agreement reached with the government.

Mir also explained that during their negotiations with the Chief Secretary of Pakistan-occupied-Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and his representatives, it was decided that all outstanding bills would be put on hold.

While the residents demanded a complete waiver of the bills, the government argued that this would lead to a significant revenue loss.

As a compromise, it was agreed that charges for commercial establishments would be waived, and fuel adjustmentsalready dismissed by the High Courtwould be cancelled. The remaining amount was to be paid in 24 installments.

"For our domestic bills, it was decided they would be calculated according to the new tariff once issued, and then the payment would be made. Today's notification, however, states vaguely that the bills should be paid in 12-month installments. We want to inform the government and concerned institutions that the Chief Secretary made a verbal commitment to us because, at that time, internet services were down, and our negotiations were happening over the phone," Mir said.

He reiterated the JKJAAC's stance, emphasising that the public, the government, and institutions have been informed via social media about the verbal agreement.

"We have also issued a statement on the official page of the Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee. If our bills are not settled according to the proper commitment, we will not pay our bills," he declared.

In Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), residents are grappling with severe overbilling of electricity. The inflated electricity bills have become a significant burden on the people, who are already struggling with economic hardships.

Previously, residents took to the streets in various parts of PoJK, demanding a resolution to the overbilling crisis. Protests erupted in major cities and towns, with demonstrators calling for transparency and fairness in the billing process.

