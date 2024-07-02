PoJK: Locals complaint about poor road infrastructure, demand urgent repairs

Muzaffarabad [PoJK], July 2 : Even though Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir is blessed with abundant natural beauty, several scenic destinations continue to remain inaccessible to the people due to poor road conditions.

Local residents and leaders recently held a press conference to highlight their grievances, emphasising the longstanding neglect of infrastructure development in the region.

"A budget of 6 billion PKR was allocated for the Highways Department. During the Prime Minister's visit to Bagh, he confirmed that this allocation would be made. However, despite the Centre's claim of a typical budget allocation of around 41-44 billion PKR, the budget book shows no funds were allocated for our roads," a local resident named Raja Abdul Hafeed said.

Pakistan administration's severe neglect of the region is evident in the recent budget allocation, where only 6 billion PKR (Pakistan rupee) were assigned to the highways department from a substantial total budget of 264 billion PKR.

Furthermore, no funds have been utilised for repairing the problematic road that connects Bagh, a crucial area in the region. The poor state of roads isn't confined to Bagh alone; even in Muzaffarabad, the capital city, potholes can be found in every few metres, which further highlights how grave the situation is.

"We have informed all government organisations and presented our concerns to everyone involved. Unfortunately, no discussions have been held to resolve our issues. Additionally, there is a one-kilometre road in the Sudhan Gali area for which the tender was approved three years ago. When we visited the site, we discovered that no work had been done to construct that road" said Hafeed.

Roads in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, no matter where they are located, have consistently suffered from deep-seated corruption within the administration.

The local residents complained that even when a certain amount is spent on road infrastructure, the material used is of such poor quality that the roads get washed away in a single flash of rain.

In such a situation, the distressed public either protests or hold press conferences to make their demands heard at higher levels, but the stooge administration pays no heed to their clamouring voices.

Poor infrastructure limits economic growth and investment opportunities in the PoJK region.

Industries such as tourism, agriculture, and small-scale manufacturing are hampered by unreliable transportation routes and insufficient logistical support. This constrains job creation and income generation for local residents.

Inadequate infrastructure affects the delivery of essential services such as healthcare, education, and public utilities. Schools, hospitals, and other critical facilities also face challenges in accessibility and operational efficiency due to infrastructure deficiencies.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor