PoJK: Locals demand government accountability on rent and electricity issues

Muzaffarabad [PoJK], September 30 : Residents and shopkeepers in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir organised protests, expressing their anger over the government's failure to regulate rent and utility charges.

The demonstrators highlighted the rampant exploitation by landlords, who often increase rents without any oversight, TNN Stories reported.

One protestor remarked, "The government has lost control over rental prices. A landlord who currently charges 10,000 rupees can easily raise the rent to 20,000 rupees next year, and there's no government mechanism to intervene. There are no clear laws governing tenancy that define basic rental amounts or limit annual increases. Additionally, if someone pays rent in advance, the process for vacating the property should be clearly established, as it is the government's responsibility."

Residents also voiced their grievances regarding electricity pricing, asserting that they are not reaping the benefits of promised lower rates. "If electricity is supposed to be cheaper, the benefits are not reaching the people," one protestor said.

Officials from the electricity department are still visiting homes, taking away meters and ID cards under the guise of verifying usage," claimed the protester who was leading the demonstration.

The protest also shed light on the pervasive corruption within the region's bureaucracy, where officials are reportedly soliciting bribes to carry out their duties. "In this district headquarter, there are officials who demand large sums of money, drive official vehicles, and claim allowances for travel and daily expenses. However, if you ask them to perform their legitimate duties, they refuse unless you pay a bribe or make some arrangement," the protester added, reported TNN Stories.

These ongoing protests reflect the deepening dissatisfaction among residents of PoJK, who are calling for greater accountability and reform from their government.

Traders and shopkeepers in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir face numerous challenges that hinder their operations and growth.

Political instability and ongoing conflicts create an unpredictable business environment, while limited access to broader markets restricts opportunities for expansion. Poor infrastructure, such as inadequate transportation and communication networks, complicates supply chains and raises costs, TNN Stories reported.

Additionally, navigating complex regulations can be burdensome, and economic uncertainty often affects consumer purchasing power. Security concerns further deter customers, and disruptions in supply chains lead to inventory challenges. Access to finance remains limited, making it difficult for businesses to grow or manage cash flow effectively.

