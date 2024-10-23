PoJK: Protests erupt on 77th anniversary of tribal invasion, locals highlight ongoing struggles for rights and recognition

Muzaffarabad [PoJK], October 23 : Members of the United Kashmir People's National Party and the Jammu Kashmir National Students Federation (JKNPSF) held huge protests in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) to mark the 77th anniversary of the tribal invasion backed by the Pakistani army on October 22, 1947.

The demonstrations highlighted the enduring suffering and discrimination faced by the local population, who allege being denied fundamental rights. Protesters condemned the invasion that resulted in widespread plunder and killings, expressing their grievances over the ongoing brutality directed at those who voice dissent against the authorities.

On October 22, 1947, armed groups from Pakistan, primarily composed of tribesmen from the North-West Frontier Province, launched an invasion of Jammu and Kashmir, which was supported by the Pakistani government to annex the region.

One student protester stated, "We are marching here against the tribal invasion that occurred on October 22, 1947, and against the atrocities perpetrated by the Pakistani government against us."

Participants decried the exploitation of their natural resources by Pakistan, criticizing the local government for its perceived complicity in facilitating Islamabad's interests at the expense of regional welfare and development.

"Our resources are being plundered, and the puppet government is only helping Islamabad fill its treasuries," another protester asserted.

The protests faced a crackdown from security forces, with reports of arrests aimed at suppressing dissent.

The activists also emphasised their demands for basic rights and improved living conditions, which they argue have been systematically denied by the Pakistani administration.

Among those arrested were Central President Israr Yousuf, Senior Vice President Comrade Afra Shabbir, Vice President Zaheer Mir, Chief Organizer Khurshad Akash, Central Leader Malik Ilyas, Central Chairman of the Study Circle Comrade Ajlal, and Deputy Secretary General Aqib Azeem.

In a show of solidarity, UKPNP activists also demonstrated outside the Pakistani consulate in London, drawing attention to the plight of the people in PoJK. Local residents have long accused Islamabad of implementing discriminatory policies that have failed to provide essential services and development to the region.

As tensions continue to rise, the protests serve as a stark reminder of the unresolved issues stemming from the historical conflict in Jammu and Kashmir and the ongoing struggle for rights and recognition in PoJK.

