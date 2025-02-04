PoJK resident exposes bureaucratic failures, unmet promises

Muzaffarabad [PoJK], February 4 : Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) has been plagued by bureaucratic failures and unmet promises, leaving its residents frustrated and disillusioned.

Mahmood, a resident of Bhimber, has been vocal about the government's inaction, citing broken promises to construct schools, bridges, and an international airport.

Mahmood shared his frustration with the ongoing neglect. "On January 17, 2025, I left Bhimber with several demands, including the protection of ancestral graves and the construction of an international airport in PoJK. In 2023, I reached an agreement with the government, urging them to issue a gazette notification. I had this agreement signed by the government, and local elections were subsequently held. If they had acted on the agreement, the Joint Awami Action Committee wouldn't have formed, as all the region's demands were clearly outlined," he said.

The region's development has been severely hampered by corruption and inefficiency, with the local administration failing to deliver on its commitments. Despite agreements and protests, the people of PoJK continue to suffer from a lack of basic infrastructure and essential services.

The local administration's inability to fulfill these promises has contributed to a severe lack of development and essential services in the region. Nearly 19 years after the catastrophic 2005 earthquake, much of the region's infrastructure remains in ruins.

Schools and bridges, which were supposed to be rebuilt using foreign aid, have not been repaired, and the situation has only worsened. Billions of dollars in foreign aid were allocated for rebuilding, but corrupt bureaucrats siphoned off the funds, leaving children to study under the open sky without basic facilities like toilets and sanitation.

Mahmood's frustration is palpable as he recounts the government's broken promises, highlighting the mismanagement of aid that followed the earthquake, he said, "On October 8, 2005, PoJK was struck by a devastating earthquake, and billions of dollars in foreign aid were allocated to rebuild schools and affected districts. However, much of that aid was siphoned off by corrupt bureaucrats. For the last 19 years, schools have remained without roofs or permanent structures, and many children continue to study under the open sky. Some schools lack even basic facilities like washrooms. There are reports of children going hungry because there are no toilets or proper sanitation."

The people of PoJK have long suffered due to the Pakistani government's deliberate neglect and exploitation of the region's resources. Despite numerous protests and agreements, their demands for basic infrastructure and development continue to go unmet, exposing the incompetence and apathy of the local administration, which is seen as an extension of Pakistan's indifference to the region's needs.

