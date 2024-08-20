PoJK residents decry lack of development, facilities in region

Muzaffarabad [PoJK], August 20 : The local residents, including the councilor have lamented the lack of development and facilities in the Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), which is facing significant socio-economic challenges.

The persistent lack of development and the perceived indifference of successive governments have fostered a sense of alienation and frustration among its residents. Many lament that even basic amenities like safe drinking water are often out of reach.

A local councillor, Jahangir Mughal from the region has underscored the deplorable state of infrastructure, another vital aspect of development.

"You are talking about development, but you are aware of the state of drinking water here. Yesterday, I received a call from Tarkhabad, from Raja Tahir, the local councillor there. He said there has been no water in his area for three days. There's a severe problem, but when they call the authorities, there's no action. They're told it will be resolved in a day or two," he said.

The lack of proper infrastructure not only disrupts daily life but also impedes economic activity, as the transportation of goods and services is severely affected. The local administration's apparent lack of commitment to addressing these issues exacerbates the hardships faced by the people.

"Governments form, they do some work in the initial one or two years, then they focus on lobbying for the next government and preparing for the next election, leaving projects stalled" Jahangir added.

Residents have long accused the region, administered by Islamabad through its proxies, of systemic discrimination. They argue that despite claims of autonomous rule, the reality is far from it. Basic amenities, which should be standard, have become a luxury for many in this Pakistan-occupied region.

There is considerable dissatisfaction among PoJK residents due to what they see as neglect from both local and national authorities. Critics claim that both the PoJK government and Islamabad are more focused on political strategies and election campaigns rather than tackling urgent development issues.

This perceived neglect aggravates existing problems and deepens the frustration of the people. PoJK struggles with a mix of historical issues, administrative difficulties, and socio-economic challenges that impact its current conditions.

The region's intricate political status and governance problems continue to hinder its development and affect the quality of life for its residents.

