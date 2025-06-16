PoJK residents grapple with decades of neglected roads, broken promises

Muzaffarabad [PoJK] June 16 : The inhabitants of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) have been enduring years of neglect as essential road infrastructure remains in poor condition and political commitments have yet to be realised. The major highways in this region resemble crumbling paths, riddled with potholes, inadequate maintenance, and a complete absence of governmental attention.

Along the route from Chattar Cross to Hans Chowki, what is officially recognised as the principal highway has not undergone any development work since 1985. Locals recount that even the nearby link road, which is now receiving minor repairs, was left untouched for almost forty years.

"From Chattar Cross to Hans Chowki, this entire section is considered the main highway. There's another road below that's now being repaired; it's a link road, but from 1985 to today, no work has been done on it at all. No ministers, officials, or MLAs have ever taken notice. They simply came, collected our votes, and moved on," shared a resident.

The challenges faced by the region worsen during the severe winter months. Heavy fog combined with perilous road conditions transforms everyday commutes into risky ventures. There is no reliable transportation system available, and without government resources, residents are compelled to personally clear landslides and debris.

"In winter, thick fog descends upon us, and there's absolutely no transport system on this road. No machinery is provided either. When landslides occur or any road-related incidents take place, it's the labourers or the locals who have to clear it themselves. The department does nothing whatsoever," stated another resident.

The people of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir are dealing with multiple issues, including political instability, economic difficulties, and human rights violations. The region's detachment from mainstream governance and development efforts amplifies these problems, fostering a widespread feeling of abandonment.

