PoJK: Residents protest in Muzaffarabad over road congestion, safety issues

Muzaffarabad [PoJK], July 15 : People in Muzaffarabad protested to demand repairs and widening of the road from Shaheed Gali to Garhi Habibullah, citing traffic congestion and several accidents due to its poor condition.

Further, the residents claimed that children, especially, face difficulties commuting to school amidst frequent traffic jams, which have also resulted in several accidents.

Several protesters, including Manzoor Ali Shah, cautioned the government that if immediate action is not taken to address the road widening, they would mobilise a larger protest movement with widespread public support.

"We have raised this issue with the authorities, we have raised it with the political leadership as well, but this matter has not been resolved. Just like other matters in this state, it has also been discarded. We have been compelled to protest against it, expressing our anger. Children face traffic issues on their way to school. The road has also witnessed tragic accidents. The authorities are aware of this matter but they are silent. So, Today we are striving to bring this issue to the government's attention," said Manzoor Ali Shah.

Protesters expressed concern that heavy traffic has severely damaged both the sewage system and the road infrastructure. They recommended stopping the flow of heavy traffic to prevent additional deterioration and potential risks. Furthermore, they pointed out that some individuals are using machinery to cut into hills or mountains, which goes against the Supreme Court guidelines. The protesters said that this activity not only pollutes the environment but also poses health risks by disturbing natural habitats and ecosystems.

"Because of this heavy traffic, the sewage system and the road itself have been destroyed. Therefore, this heavy traffic should be stopped. The Supreme Court has said that only loose materials should be taken from here, but some people are using machines to cut hills, which should be stopped, as it is causing pollution and spreading diseases among people," said Abu Usman, another protester.

The worsening infrastructure in PoJK has implications for disaster preparedness and response. In a region prone to natural disasters such as earthquakes and landslides, robust infrastructure is critical for effective evacuation and relief efforts. However, inadequate infrastructure and bad roads complicate emergency response, potentially increasing the vulnerability of communities during crises.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor