PoJK university reports record deficit of 1.3 bln, demands immediate govt support

Muzaffarabad [PoJK], December 21 : The University of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir is facing an unprecedented financial crisis, with its budget for the current fiscal year showing a deficit of over 1.3 billion Pakistani currency (PKR), Dawn reported.

The institution has described the shortfall as unmanageable without urgent government support.

Established in Muzaffarabad in 1980 as the region's first public-sector university, the institution later opened three constituent colleges in Mirpur, Rawalakot, and Kotli, which were subsequently upgraded to independent universities.

While the parent university's assets were distributed among the new institutions, Dawn reported that the University of PoJK retained pension and other long-term liabilities, which significantly increased its financial burden.

Rising pension obligations, inflation, and stagnant government grants have since widened the deficit, placing the university's financial sustainability under severe strain. "The financial position of our institution has become critically unsustainable," University spokesperson Mubashar Naqvi told Dawn.

He noted that projected income for FY2025-26 falls far short of expenditure, particularly employee-related costs.

"Our pension bill alone has reached PKR 590 million this year, and it will continue to rise as the number of pensioners increases," he added, emphasising that grants from the Higher Education Commission and the PoJK government have remained unchanged for years.

The University of PoJK's financial struggles reflect broader challenges in the region's education system. Schools and colleges in PoJK often face chronic underfunding, outdated curricula, and a shortage of qualified teachers.

Several media reports have noted that many students lack access to modern laboratories, libraries, and digital learning resources, limiting opportunities for higher academic achievement.

While government funding is frequently delayed or insufficient, political interference and mismanagement further hinder progress.

As a result, literacy rates and educational outcomes in the region lag behind national averages, and graduates often struggle to compete for jobs or higher education opportunities outside PoJK.

Critics argue that without urgent reform and sustained investment, education in the region risks remaining largely symbolic rather than genuinely empowering.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor