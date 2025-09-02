PoJK University students launch hunger strike in Muzaffarabad, demand release of Rawalakot detainees

PoJK [Pakistan], September 2 : An outrageous protest by the students of the University of Kashmir (PoJK) has erupted in Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK), as students from PoJK began a hunger strike camp outside the Muzaffarabad Central Press Club, demanding the immediate release of their students arrested in Rawalakot.

The protesters accused the authorities of targeting students with "baseless and fabricated" charges.

They highlighted that among those arrested were minors as young as 13 and 14 years old, while some students living outside the Rawalakot region, even in Islamabad, had been named in FIRs. "Their education is being wasted because of false accusations," one of the protest leaders stated.

The students condemned the violent crackdown on those who had already been observing a hunger strike in Rawalakot for more than 50 hours. According to the protesters, instead of addressing the grievances, the administration resorted to baton charges, leaving several students injured before detaining them.

"They were peacefully demanding their rights, but were mercilessly beaten and thrown onto the streets," alleged another student activist.

The protest leaders warned that if the detained students are not released, they are prepared to launch a student-led movement across Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir. They drew parallels to the student uprising in Bangladesh earlier this year, which played a decisive role in ending Sheikh Hasina Wajid's long rule.

"History shows that student movements have the power to change regimes. We will not allow these injustices to continue," one of the protesters stated.

Solidarity protests are spreading beyond Muzaffarabad and Rawalakot to districts such as Zafarabad, Kotli, Bagh, and Pallandri. Multiple student organisations, including MSF, PSF, MSFN, and SLS, have joined the protest in support of the detained youth.

The protesters also invoked Article 257 of Pakistan's constitution, arguing that since PoJK is recognised as a disputed territory, Pakistan's domestic laws should not apply. They warned the authorities against underestimating their movement, saying, "If raising the slogan of Kashmir is a crime, then we are all guilty."

The hunger strike camp in Muzaffarabad will continue until authorities announce the release of the detained students, as stated by the protest leaders.

