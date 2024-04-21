PoK activist condemns arrest of Kashmiri woman by Pak police, demands immediate release

Poonch [PoK], April 21 [ANI]: PoK human rights activist Amjad Ayub Mirza has strongly denounced the arrest of a young Kashmiri woman, Shazia Haleem, in the Poonch district of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and called for her immediate release.

Mirza alleged that Shazia, an orphan, was subjected to sexual harassment by DSP, Sardar Tariq Mehmood of Sidhnoti District, leading to her arrest under false charges of being abusive to local police after she refused the DSP's advances.

Nisar Shah, Advocate and member of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and Legal Support Foundation, has written to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, highlighting the grave injustice faced by Shazia Haleem.

Nisar asserts that Shazia's arrest and unlawful detention are alarming developments, representing a shameful violation of her rights.

Both Mirza and Shah emphasised the urgent need for an independent investigation into Shazia's allegations against DSP Sardar Tariq and the circumstances leading to her wrongful incarceration.

They demand that those responsible for fabricating charges against Shazia be held accountable.

Immediate intervention in this matter is deemed crucial by the activists, who assert their readiness to pursue justice through all available means if swift action is not taken to address this oppression.

