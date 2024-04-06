PoK: Awami Action Committee announces protest for affordable flour, electricity

Muzaffarabad [PoK], April 6 : In a bid to address the pressing concerns of the general public, political activist Shawkat Meer has announced plans for a protest in Muzaffarabad city of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK).

Over the past two months, Meer and fellow demonstrators have been advocating for more affordable flour and electricity, recognising their critical importance amidst current inflationary pressures.

Meer emphasised that the movement is not politically motivated but rather a peaceful assertion of citizens' rights. He stressed their commitment to non-violence and avoiding acts of destruction.

Despite sincere efforts to engage in dialogue with the government through meetings and sit-ins, protesters claim to have faced prolonged oppression without any satisfactory resolution.

Having followed proper channels by formally notifying the administration of their grievances, Meer highlighted the failure of the government to fulfil promised resolutions within the designated deadline. Later, the locals carried out a torch rally in Muzaffarabad city to demand their rights.

Consequently, the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) has scheduled a massive demonstration on May 11. On this day, chapters from Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, and Poonch areas of PoK under the JAAC umbrella will come together to amplify their voices and demand accountability from the Pakistani administration.

The protest aims to draw attention to the urgent need for action on issues of affordability and access to essential commodities in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

For decades, the people in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit-Baltistan have faced oppression, with Islamabad neglecting their basic rights while engaging in systematic exploitation of the region's resources.

